Sierra Smith is one of six artists selected to create a piece of art as part of the Platte Valley Arts Council’s public art display project. Smith will design a metal sculpture as a memorial in honor of Staff Sgt. Tyler Pickett, a Saratoga veteran who was killed in Iraq.
Smith’s sculpture will reflect Pickett’s sacrifice while showcasing who he was as a soldier, Wyoming resident and person.
“It’s important to me that the final piece be something Tyler would have been proud of and that his family will be proud of too,” Smith said.
Smith will work with Pickett’s family to identify pieces to contribute to the project, including anything that may have belonged to the soldier. Other materials Smith plans to include barbed wire, rusted iron rings and dated architectural metal pieces.
Smith also would also like to cut out metal shapes of a rifle and helmet to represent Pickett’s life as a soldier and a cowboy hat or other items reflective of the soldier’s Wyoming lifestyle.
“My ultimate goal is to produce a piece of artwork that will enable those who see it to actually get a sense of who Tyler Pickett was and to appreciate his sacrifice,” Smith said. “It is my hope that this piece might cause people to think not only about Tyler, but also the thousands of others who have lost their lives.”
PVAC will compensate Smith and other artists for their talents and the material needed to execute and install the art. Funding for the displays comes from grants, business partners and donations.
Smith’s piece will be placed in the new “Never Forget Park” on Pic Pike Road in Saratoga next to Veterans Island Park.
Once the artists complete their pieces, PVAC will host a Grand Reveal Event on Sept. 3.
PVAC will also launch a new website highlighting the public art pieces, existing murals and other public art in the Platte Valley. The website will include photos, descriptions, artist information and a map indicating locations.
Those interested in supporting the public art display project can donate on the PVAC Facebook page.