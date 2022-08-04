Platte Valley Arts Council invites the public to a grand reveal event for the organization’s Public Art Project beginning at 11 a.m. at the Platte Valley Community Center.
The artists commissioned to complete the seven new murals and sculptures will be introduced, as well as major donors and site hosts. The artists are Lori Kostur, John Perue, Sierra Smith, Jerry Wood, Jamie Waugh and Jerry Palen, who will be honored posthumously. Teense Willford will be the master of ceremonies and sing a few songs.
A free lunch will be served in the PVCC courtyard following the presentation.
Beginning at 1, everyone is invited to visit all the newly installed murals and sculptures in their various locations around the valley. A handout with a map will be distributed. Each of the artists will be at their location to answer questions.
Waugh’s mural will be installed at the Sage Motel in Saratoga.
Perue’s installation of stained-glass sculptures will be at Firewater Public House.
Wood’s sculpture will be in the lobby of the PVCC.
Kostur will have a sculpture at the Grand Encampment Museum as well as a mural in the North Platte Valley Medical Center.
Smith’s sculpture will be installed at Never Forget Park.
Art students at Encampment School will paint a special mural, paint-by-number style on the fence at Harmony Park. PVAC will feature one of Jerry Palen’s “Elmo and Flo” cartoons and hopes to continue with a new panel each year.
In addition, a temporary mosaic mural will be on display at The Red Wagon. For the past several months, mosaic tile kits have been bought by dozens of children and adults as a fundraiser for the Public Art Project. The tiles will be installed and can be viewed from 1-4 p.m. that day.
To learn more about PVAC or to donate, visit PlatteValleyArts.com or contact Stacy Crimmins at 307-329-7150.