Platte Valley Arts Council invites the public to a grand reveal event for the organization’s Public Art Project beginning at 11 a.m. at the Platte Valley Community Center.

The artists commissioned to complete the seven new murals and sculptures will be introduced, as well as major donors and site hosts. The artists are Lori Kostur, John Perue, Sierra Smith, Jerry Wood, Jamie Waugh and Jerry Palen, who will be honored posthumously. Teense Willford will be the master of ceremonies and sing a few songs.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus