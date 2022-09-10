A 'Rowdy' reading

Author Casey Rislov reads her book “Rowdy Randy” to a group of students at Snowy Range Academy in Laramie in the spring. Snowy Range is one of five charter schools operating in Wyoming.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang File

Wyoming public schools were criticized by charter school advocates at a State Loan and Investment Board meeting Tuesday.

The SLIB is considering applications from proposed charter schools in Chugwater, Mills and Cheyenne, and heard presentations and public comment for two. Applicants for Cheyenne Classical Academy can make their case at the next meeting Sept. 14 as the panel weighs which charter schools to approve before the 2023-24 school year.

