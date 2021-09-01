...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
This law enforcement body camera footage shows Jose Valdez, a Colorado man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Colorado and Wyoming last week.
A 30-year-old Colorado man suspected in a Denver drive-by shooting who led law enforcement on a two-state chase and manhunt last week is being held in the Carbon County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Jose Valdez of Craig, Colorado, fled sheriff’s deputies in northwest Colorado when they tried to stop him on an outstanding Colorado arrest warrant.
A high-speed chase that began then saw Valdez lead the pursuit east into Jackson County, Colorado, with at least two failed attempts to stop him. He then turned north and entered Wyoming on Highway 230 with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in hot pursuit.
When the chase entered Wyoming at about 1 a.m. Thursday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol joined in and became the lead agency in the chase, which continued into Riverside. There, Valdez crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Highways 230 and 70 and fled into the community on foot.
The WHP notified the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department, Saratoga Police Department and the Encampment Police Department to assist in the search for Valdez. Of the six to eight officers involved, three were from his office, said Sheriff Archie Roybal. They searched and inspected vehicles and properties without success.
When Valdez wasn’t found, a blanket notice went out for people to be on the lookout for Valdez.
Because the man was at large in the community, a shelter in place order was enacted for Riverside and Encampment, which including delaying the first day of school by two hours Thursday, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Beck.
This search continued for “several hours” without success before being discontinued said Beck. In the afternoon, “We received a report of a stolen vehicle in that town and law enforcement officers responded again and were able to locate the vehicle.”
When the Highway Patrol tried to stop Valdez, he again fled, this time west toward Baggs on Highway 70.
“It then turned north toward the interstate and then back toward Rawlins,” Beck said. “The vehicle was stopped near Rawlins and the driver was taken into custody and placed in the Carbon County jail.”
In addition to charges in Colorado, Valdez faces a laundry list of criminal charges in Wyoming, including feeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, lane usage, felony theft of a vehicle, no seat belt and failure to report damage over $1,000.