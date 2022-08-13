Lookout Lake

While Wyoming's prolonged statewide drought continues, July brought a little relief, according to the National Weather Service. Even in August, there's plenty of green and color in the high country, like this beautiful setting at Lookout Lake in the Snowy Range.

 Robin Vicchy/For the Times

As floods, fires and other natural disasters take hold across the country, weather in southern Wyoming has been near or approaching more average levels.

The summer so far in the area has had high temperatures, though these were only slightly above average for July, said National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Woodward.

