...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the
following areas, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with
additional heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
While Wyoming's prolonged statewide drought continues, July brought a little relief, according to the National Weather Service. Even in August, there's plenty of green and color in the high country, like this beautiful setting at Lookout Lake in the Snowy Range.
As floods, fires and other natural disasters take hold across the country, weather in southern Wyoming has been near or approaching more average levels.
The summer so far in the area has had high temperatures, though these were only slightly above average for July, said National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Woodward.
In July, the average in the Laramie/Rawlins region was 83.5 degrees, with highs of 91 degrees July 9 and July 18, a record high for both days. July overnight temperatures also were in line with past years with an average temperature of 51.6 degrees.
Night temperatures followed a normal diurnal curve, where temperatures increase in the afternoon as cloud cover dissipates, and then begin to drop again when the sun goes down, Woodward said.
Letting it rain
Much in line with the hopes of farmers and gardeners, annual rainfall in Laramie is slightly up from the 6.91 inches accumulated by Aug. 10 last year.
A total of 0.96 inches of rainfall was recorded in July, contributing to a total amount of 7.08 inches of rainfall this year as of Aug. 10. This is still about 2.9 inches below average in a normal year.
The rain could represent a hopeful turn in a prolonged drought facing much of Wyoming. So far, 2022 has been the 10th driest year on record for the county over the past 128 years, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
Drought conditions are worse east of Albany County toward Goshen and Platte counties, Woodward said.
The region now has a severe to moderate drought level, but there are hints of no drought in certain parts of the state like Albany County.
“You’re not doing great, but that’s not bad,” Woodward said. “We’ve been in this monsoon surge pattern where this moisture comes up. We’ve been in that pattern for a little while.”
The monsoon weather pattern has caused the National Weather Service to issue potential flood notices for areas near the Mullen Fire burn scar.
Fire danger
The number of red-flag warnings issued this year has so far been below average, Woodard said, adding that, “It’s been a pretty calm fire season so far.”
Still, there have been wildfires in Wyoming and around the region, such as the Sugarloaf Fire and others near Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
While the Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak is believed to be human caused, the details surrounding its ignition are still under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started July 25. It has burned 839 acres and was 60% contained as of press time. At one time, more than 300 firefighters were working the fire. Now that it has been put on patrol status, that number has decreased to 20.
Fire fuels have not been easy to ignite because of high moisture and humidity levels and low wind speeds, Woodward said.
Still, fire restrictions are in place in many Wyoming counties, as well as the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland.