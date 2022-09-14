Rare earths

During exploration drilling at the Halleck Creek Rare Earth project, geologists conduct field surface research. The American Rare Earths initiative is exploring the potential for mining rare earth elements in the southern Laramie Mountain Range about 44 miles northeast of Laramie.

 Dane Rhys/Amerian Rare Earths

Optimism is mounting at one of Wyoming’s nascent rare earths projects.

Early drilling results suggest the Halleck Creek deposit north of Laramie is larger than anticipated, and may rank among the most promising potential mines in the world, Western Rare Earths announced Sept. 1.

