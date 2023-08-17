Casper businessman launches campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Barrasso

Casper businessman and fourth-generation Wyomingite Reid Rasner announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. John Barrasso at the start of August.

 EIN Presswire/courtesy

CASPER — Wyoming’s Sen. John Barrasso has some competition for 2024.

Casper businessman Reid Rasner kicked off his campaign to run against Barrasso with a meet and greet on Tuesday at his Casper business, Omnivest Financial. Rasner registered his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission last month. No other candidates have registered yet to vie for Barrasso’s Senate seat in the 2024 elections.

