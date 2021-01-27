Imagine, for a moment, a world without music. Imagine a television show or a movie without a soundtrack. A sporting event without pump-up tunes. A wedding without a love song.
Damien Cesko, owner of the Quik Lube in Rawlins, understands the value of a musical world, and has spent many years bolstering music programs throughout Rawlins. For this commitment, he is this year’s recipient of the Give A Note award from the Wyoming Music Educators Association (WMEA).
Andrew Salzman is the director of bands for Rawlins High School and the secretary of WMEA. He nominated Cesko for the statewide honor. The award is given to an individual or organization that has contributed in an extraordinary manner to the support and promotion of music education in the State of Wyoming.
“I can’t think of a more deserving person than Damien. He does whatever it takes and advocates strongly for music and music education in the community,” Salzman said. He added that Cesko has made himself available to talk to his students about music, plays in concerts alongside them, and provides financial support wherever he is able.
Cesko is also the President of the Jubilante Ensembles of Carbon County and an active leader of the Rawlins Music Academy. These organizations provide a community band, community choir, hand bell ensemble, music lessons, and a store for music supplies.
“Rawlins Music Academy really provided me with the megaphone for everything musical that I wanted to do,” Cesko said. The academy has also r numerous performers to Rawlins. They have come from all over the world to share their art with the community.
In addition to his work at the academy, Cesko has started a program to help children get musical instruments if they can’t afford them. He is in touch with music educators around Rawlins, and will help provide an instrument to a child in need who is eager to learn. He is also setting up a scholarship program to provide free or reduced cost private lessons to children who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford them.
“My primary instrument is the clarinet. But, most people in the community have seen me playing the saxophone,” Cesko said. He is a member of a 12 piece blues band called Still House Blues that performs all over the county and state.
Upon hearing that he received this recognition from WMEA, Cesko said that he was overwhelmed and utterly humbled by the news.
“I could not have done it with without the support of Rawlins Music Academy and its board, and without the support of the entire community and all the people who contribute to music and the arts,” Cesko said. He added that he is grateful for the award, but all the programs and events were a collaborative effort amongst many community members.
“Now more than ever, we turn to music to pull us through. It is the ultimate universal language and provides connection during difficult times,” Salzman said. He explained that this is why Cesko’s dedication to music education is so special and important.
Cesko echoed this sentiment, stating that he believes that music truly adds to every person’s life. He hopes that music and arts programs will be seen as important enough to continue funding and fostering well into the future. In his opinion, it’s worth fighting for and investing in.