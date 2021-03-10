The Rawlins City Hall will soon have an upgraded fire panel that will help keep employees and visitors safe thanks to a move from the city council last week.
City operations manager Danielle Gross explained to the council during its first meeting of the month on March 2 that a fire alarm in the building is older and the public works staff is unable to obtain new parts for it.
“We actually wanted to replace this fire panel last year and we had the funds allocated,” she said. “However, at the same time we had a major failure at the rec center. Since that is a larger public space, it took precedence.”
After the bid is approved, it will be sent to the state fire marshal for a plan review and approval. Then, parts will be ordered and the panel upgrades will be installed. The panel installed will be the same type that was installed at the rec center last year.
Gross noted there might be a few impacts to city hall when the panel is upgraded, but they should be relatively minor. Multiple city departments felt this panel installation was a critical need for the building and recommended that the council move forward with the award bid.
Two bids were submitted for the panel upgrades, one from Electrical Connections in Rock Springs for $39,635 and one from Fremont Electric in Laramie for $76,085. Electrical Connections’ bid came in around $20,000 under the city’s intended budget.
The council decided to unanimously award the bid to Electrical Connections during its meeting last week, with intent to move forward with installation sometime later in the spring or early summer. No discussion was to be had about the two companies.
