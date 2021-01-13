The latest iteration of the Rawlins governing body has officially been sworn in.
During the meeting on Jan. 5, the outgoing council members were honored for their time serving in the government, while the new council prepared to take on a new year that will still see issues stemming from the coronavirus in every facet of life for the city, Carbon County and the state of Wyoming, from the economy to education to even smaller planned events throughout the rest of the year.
All of the new council members will serve for two-year terms, meaning they will be up for election again in 2022.
Terry Weickum won by 24 votes over challenger Mike Lujan for the ward I council position during the November, meaning that Weickum is now taking over outgoing councilman Louis Espinoza Sr.’s seat. Weickum will serve alongside councilman DeBari Martinez to serve ward I.
Weickum was also chosen to serve as mayor for the next two years.
The council also elected him to serve as its representative and voting delegate for the Carbon County Council of Governments. This organization’s mission is to provide a forum to strengthen the county by combining knowledge and experience to cooperatively identify needs, implement solutions, eliminate duplication, respond to new opportunities and challenges and promote the efficient and accountable use of the public resources for the benefit of county citizens.
All of the CCCOG members must be an elected official of their county or city/town. The city of Rawlins represents at least 56% of Carbon County’s population, meaning Weickum can hold a significant amount of power on this council.
Mayor Steve Nicholson lost his bid for ward II councilman, bested by challenger Darril A. Garner by nearly 200 votes. Garner will serve alongside councilwoman Linda Smith to represent this ward.
Christopher Weisenburg beat Patrick W. Gonzales for the ward III seat by around 60 votes, taking over for vice mayor Steve Sanger to represent that portion of the city. Weisenburg and councilman Aaron Durst will represent this ward.
“This is a huge learning experience,” Sanger said in his parting words. “You would normally say it’s a learning curve, but it’s just a slope. But it’s been a really good experience, so thank you for letting me do it.”
Councilwoman Jacquelin Wells was chosen as the city’s new vice mayor for the next two years.
Durst was elected to represent the council on the county’s board of adjustments, a quasi-judicial board established to review the applications for zoning requirement variances, zoning administrative appeals and the certification of legal non-conforming uses.
Weisenburg will represent the council on the county planning and zoning commission, whereas Garner will represent the council on the urban systems committee.