The city of Rawlins continues to make progress in bringing potable water back online as it considers long-term solutions to shore up a system that failed last week.
In a special Tuesday morning meeting, the Rawlins City Council voted unanimously to move forward with an emergency grant application for money to fix water infrastructure problems.
Residents in Rawlins and Sinclair have been using boiled or bottled water since a catastrophic system failure Thursday left them without safe drinking water. On Sunday, limited water use for showers and laundry was approved. Limited use advisories are expected to continue through at least Friday, according to the Rawlins city website.
A boil water advisory can be lifted once water quality tests have been completed. The first of two samples sent to a testing facility in Cheyenne came back negative for contaminants, and results from the second test are pending. Once those results come back, they will be sent to the Environmental Protection Agency for approval.
The multi-million-dollar Emergency Mineral Royalties Grant request will go to the Wyoming State Land Investment Board for consideration. If approved, the money will make up a small part of the estimated $20 million to $30 million it will take to completely fix water delivery systems that serve Rawlins and Sinclair, according to city documents.
The city also applied for emergency funding to fix its water system in September 2021, but officials denied the request, saying there wasn't an emergency and that the city should raise its water rates before seeking outside help.
In the months since, the city has spent about $2.8 million from its general fund, American Rescue Plan Act and Impact Assistance monies primarily from the Chokecherry Wind Project toward water service delivery system repairs. Some of the work has happened in the Sage Creek Basin Area in winter conditions.
In the Tuesday meeting, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum expressed frustration with the lack of financial support from the state government, citing inconsistency and unrealistic expectations as primary issues.
“This has nothing to do with water. It has to do with the way our state’s being run,” Weickum said. “Funding to cities and counties looks like the Rocky Mountains. There’s no way we can do long-term planning.”
It is nearly impossible to repair some blow-offs in the system that are nearly 20 feet underground in valleys where it's difficult to move machinery, according to the city. City staff would like to move them about 100 feet upstream so future repairs will be easier to make.
Andrea Hammond, the city's grant writer, said Rawlins' chances of being approved now are higher because of the public emergency situation and evidence that the city is spending money on repairs. Another pair of grants also could potentially help, but the process to apply for those will take time.
Weickum said both the state and federal governments require municipalities to follow safety standards, but don’t provide money to make it possible.
“We could raise our water rates sky high and wouldn’t have enough to fix the problem,” Weikcum said.