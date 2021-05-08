Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) is now offering a unique professional development program that provides opportunities to newly licensed Registered Nurses (RNs). This program is designed to give new nurses an opportunity to build on their clinical skills, and also increase the number of skilled healthcare professionals in our rural community.
MHCC’s nurse residency program is a six-month long program that includes paid one-to-one orientation experience on a clinical unit, specialty training designed for new RNs, paid nurse residency sessions provided by subject matter experts, and participation in an evidence-based learning project.
The objectives of the program are to help a new graduate nurse transition from entry-level nurse to a competent, confident and experienced one. It is designed to support graduate nurses as they transition into their first professional roles as RNs in the acute care or specialty setting in a supportive, educational setting.
“The whole nurse leadership team at MHCC has been working on this for a while,” said Phil Reints, chief nursing officer of MHCC. He explained that the average age of RNs across the country is around 50-years-old. As many nurses age and retire, the nation will be hit with nursing shortages, and rural areas will be hurt the most. Many communities have already started to feel the pangs of the nursing shortage. Reints said that this program helps keep highly skilled people invested in the community by allowing them to develop personally and professionally. He added that nurses accepted into the program will work directly with a seasoned nurse, and an ambassador at the hospital. This system was designed to create a bolstered level of support and mentorship for new professionals.
“The program will also offer clinical looping where nurses can get exposed to different areas of the hospital,” Reints said.
Wendy Thorvaldson is the clinical educator at MHCC. She said that, in more urban settings, new nurses often get trained in a very specific specialty and typically don’t get to explore other parts of a hospital. MHCC’s nurse residency program is unique in that it offers nurses the opportunity to experience everything from the emergency room to obstetrics. This is invaluable for a new graduate who may not be totally sure what they are looking to specialize in.
While the program is valuable for new nurses, it is also a learning opportunity for the MHCC staff.
“We can learn so much from new nurses. They always bring something new to the table,” Thorvaldson said.
“This program is a first for all of us. We’re all learning as we go along. It’s going to be exciting and interesting,” Reints said.
MHCC is offering sign-on bonuses to nurses who apply for the program. Associates level nurses qualify for a $5,000 sign on bonus, while a Bachelor’s level nurse qualifies for a $7,000 bonus.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE PROGRAM?
Applicants for the MHCC nurse residency program must meet the following requirements:
• Graduated, or soon to graduate, from an accredited school of Nursing (BSN, ADN, Diploma, or Accelerated)
• Less than a year of employment in the position of an RN
• Successful completion of the NCLEX-RN prior to start date
• Current unencumbered Compact RN license that covers the state of Wyoming
Beyond checking the boxes for hard skills, Thorvaldson explained that they are also looking for people who have an open frame of mind about what they are looking for in their nursing career.
“Anyone who is excited about the profession and passionate about nursing will do well in this program,” she said.
HOW TO APPLY
For more information on deadlines and application requirements, visit MHCC’s website at www.imhcc.com. Those interested in applying for the program should complete the online application located on the website under the Careers tab.