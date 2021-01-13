On Aug. 4, 2020, the Rawlins Police Department dispatch received a 911 call to respond to an unresponsive baby on the 600 block of Seventh Street in Rawlins.
On Jan. 8, Rawlins Police Department arrested Nathon Gallant, a 29-year-old Rawlins resident in relation to this incident. RPD said that they conducted a thorough investigation prior to the arrest and have charged Gallant with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.
According to Wyoming state statute, a person can be charged with Aggravated Child Abuse if, in the course of committing the crime of child abuse, the person intentionally or recklessly inflicts serious injury upon the victim. This is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 25 years.
Further details about the incident were not available as of press time.
The defendant is innocent until proven guilty.