It’s been a hard year for everyone, and 2020 has been especially difficult for many people working in law enforcement. That’s why the Rawlins Police Department’s Communications Officers decided to make this holiday season a little more joyous.
The Rawlins Police Department’s Communications Officers are joining other law enforcement dispatch centers across the country to participate in an Adopt-an-Agency program. RPD was matched with the Maryland National Capital Park Police because they have staffing similar to theirs. (Efforts to reach the Maryland National Capital Park Police were not successful.)
Communications Officers Anna Blackford, Karigan Gates, Brianna Bjork, Christine Makinen, and Valeta Rodabaugh have stuffed nine stockings for the Maryland department. They filled the stockings with dispatch essentials, such as popcorn, hot chocolate, masks, and water bottles with the Wyoming logo.
“Each dispatcher at the Maryland National Capital Park Police will receive a gift,” said Valeta Rodabaugh, the Communications Officer supervisor.
She also noted that they ordered their Wyoming gear from a company based in Casper called Wyld Gear. It was important to them to keep the business local.
“We are Wyoming-born and Wyoming-bred, so we’re happy and excited to serve the people of Wyoming,” said Lance Banks, a sales manager for Wyld Gear. Banks noted that they are proud to have provided some of the gear for the Adopt-an-Agency program.
“We also received donations from the Police Protective Association,” Rodabaugh said. The Rawlins Police Protective Association is a non-profit organization that engages in community outreach and fundraising in the community.
“We were happy to help bring in the Christmas spirit to an agency across the country!” wrote the Rawlins Police Protective Association.
The Adopt-an-Agency program was inspired by a Facebook group for 911 dispatchers called ‘911der Woman.” The Rawlins Communications Officers thought that it sounded like a fun way to bring joy, kindness, and a spirit of generosity to the holiday season.