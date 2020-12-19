The Rawlins Police Department will now used a nationally standardized protocol when taking emergency calls. The department recently announced that they are officially a certified Fire and Police Priority Dispatch Center. The Priority Dispatch system is used worldwide and allows dispatchers to provide faster and more targeted help in all types of emergency. This protocol ensures that every dispatcher will get critical standard information from each caller.
“This protocol helps improve Officer safety, as well as the safety of each caller,” says Valeta Rodabaugh, a Communications Officer with the Rawlins Police Department.
For example, if someone calls 9-1-1 to report an active shooter, the police dispatcher on the call will have standard critical safety information that they will provide to the caller.
The City of Rawlins has been a certified Medical Priority Dispatch Center for the past four years, so all of their emergency medical calls have been standardized. Training the Police and Fire Departments will now create safer, more efficient responses to all types of emergencies.
All City of Rawlins Communications Officers received 48 hours of in-depth training to be certified, which they did in addition to performing their regular duties. In addition, personnel from Communications, Fire, and Police reviewed thousands of protocols to determine what would happen for each type of call locally.
“We don’t want people who call to be confused about why we are asking questions in a different way,” Rodabaugh said. She wants the public to understand that this protocol will increase safety and protect lives.
Now, when you call 9-1-1, you will be asked:
1. What’s the address of the emergency?
2. What’s the phone number you’re calling from?
3. Tell me exactly what happened?
The answers to these questions will prompt the Communications Officers to ask more specific questions to gather the appropriate information. While this information is being gathered, the Communications Officers will be sending help, providing life-saving instructions (if needed), and remain on the line until help arrives if necessary.
The RPD Communications Center is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is currently staffed by five communications officers. For all emergencies, dial 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, you can call (307) 328-4530 or stop by the Rawlins Police Department at 215 Fifth St.