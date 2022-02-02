Following a significant decrease in positive COVID-19 cases during the first couple of weeks of the New Year, the Wyoming State Penitentiary is experiencing another rise in positive cases.
In weekly Wyoming Department of Corrections COVID-19 updates released Jan. 6 and 13, WSP reported no positive cases on both dates.
As of Jan. 21, there were 38 total positive COVID-19 cases reported at WSP, with 16 among staff and 22 inmates.
That number continues to increase as shown in a Jan. 27 update with 164 positive cases at the Rawlins prison, 34 staff and 130 cases among inmates.
Paul Martin, deputy administrator of the transparency division for WDOC, said that institutions typically see an increase in positive cases when there is an uptick in cases within a surrounding community.
“That’s to be expected,” Martin said. “Our staff members live in the community and we also that have vendors that are out in the community. When it goes up elsewhere, it goes up in our prisons as well.
“Our inmates live in what is known as communal settings. The spread is something that is in those types of environments. It is particularly hard to control.”
Martin also said prisons are continuing to strictly follow guidelines put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Everything is pretty much on hold for the next week or two until we can get our numbers back down again,” Martin said. “If past experiences tell us anything, those numbers will continue to fall. We’ve managed these outbreaks at every site.
“We’re currently seeing a large number, but it isn’t isolated to a single site.”
To stay on top of things, Martin said prisons have remained diligent with testing practices, mask wearing, social distancing and sanitation practices.
“What we’re experiencing is what the state of Wyoming is experiencing,” he said. “Our medical provider is fairly certain that the variant is omicron because that is what’s currently prevalent in the state.”