After a large spike in COVID-19 cases in December, the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has seen a significant decrease in the virus at the facility.
A weekly pandemic updates from the Wyoming Department of Corrections on Nov. 26 showed there were four positive cases at the penitentiary. Inmates accounted for three of those cases and one staff member accounted for the other.
That number ballooned over the next week, as shown in the Dec. 2 WDOC report showed 77 positive COVID-19 cases at the Rawlins prison. One positive case was a staff member and the other 76 were inmates.
At the same time, other facilities across the state had dramatically lower numbers of positive cases. Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution had three positive cases; Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp had none; Wyoming Women’s Center had two; and the Wyoming Honor Farm also was COVID-free.
In the weeks since, the numbers show a steady decline at the Rawlins facility. By Dec. 9. the penitentiary’s positive case count came in at 43, seven staff and 36 inmates.
As of Dec. 16, WSP had 23 positive COVID-19 cases, six of them staff members and 17 inmates.
Those numbers have continued to decrease through the New Year. As of Dec. 27, those state-high 77 cases had dropped to three, and by Jan. 6 there were none at the Rawlins prison.
As of last week, there were still no active cases of the novel coronavirus at the WSP, although the report notes that not all results had been returned for the week’s tests.
Paul Martin, deputy administrator of the transparency division for the Wyoming Department of Corrections, said that the first line of defense in state prisons is testing.
“We engage in testing regularly,” he said. “We have different strategies. Generally speaking, when we have a positive test through a random sample of staff and inmates, we will then do 100% testing, either of the whole facility if it’s widespread or of a living unit if the numbers are focused.”
Martin said they then react based upon testing results.
“We follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for prison facilities,” Martin said. “We’ve seen outbreaks at all of our facilities. The numbers spike and then through management practices they return to normal.”
Although the Dec. 2 high mark of 77 positives in Rawlins was a concern, because the population is more controllable than the general public, prison officials also can act effectively to deal with outbreaks, Martin said.
“Those management practices include fairly aggressive testing,” he said. “We quarantine or separate those who test positive in the units. Even when we have large outbreaks, we lock the entire facility down for a period of time.”
Martin said the Department of Corrections is doing some type of testing each week at all its facilities, either a 20% sample of staff and inmates or a 100% sample.
Martin also said that as of last week, 55% of the inmate population at the Rawlins prison has been vaccinated.
“As a virus, it tends to grow and go through cycles. But we continue to follow the CDC guidelines for rigorous and regular sanitation of our facilities,” he said.