After only about three months on the job, Rawlins Public Works Director Mark Carney has resigned.

In a Thursday city press release announcing the resignation as effective immediately, Carney explained that the position wasn’t the right fit for him at this time in his life.

He had been Public Works Director since June.

“It was a pleasure to work with Mark. His understanding of our water collection, treatment and distribution systems were vital to keeping our community safe this summer,” said City Manager Shawn Metcalf. “We appreciate the time that Mark put in to help us understand our infrastructure issues. He provided great input to our engineering team and staff to correct these in the future.

“We wish Mark all the best as he returns to Utah.”

The resignation means the city is again searching for a Public Works director for the second time this year. Applications for the position are being accepted and can be found online at rawlinswy.org/jobs.

The city of Rawlins has appointed Cody Dill, facilities superintendent as interim Public Works director.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus