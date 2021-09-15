...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301, 302, 303, 304, 305,
306, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
After only about three months on the job, Rawlins Public Works Director Mark Carney has resigned.
In a Thursday city press release announcing the resignation as effective immediately, Carney explained that the position wasn’t the right fit for him at this time in his life.
He had been Public Works Director since June.
“It was a pleasure to work with Mark. His understanding of our water collection, treatment and distribution systems were vital to keeping our community safe this summer,” said City Manager Shawn Metcalf. “We appreciate the time that Mark put in to help us understand our infrastructure issues. He provided great input to our engineering team and staff to correct these in the future.
“We wish Mark all the best as he returns to Utah.”
The resignation means the city is again searching for a Public Works director for the second time this year. Applications for the position are being accepted and can be found online at rawlinswy.org/jobs.
The city of Rawlins has appointed Cody Dill, facilities superintendent as interim Public Works director.