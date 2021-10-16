The city of Rawlins has announced the hiring of Nate Davidson as its new director of economic development.
He’ll be on the job full-time Dec. 6.
“Nate has a strong banking/finance background and has been working one-on-one with business owners for most of his career,” said City Manager Shawn Metcalf about what gave Davidson the edge. “Nate has owned his own business for many years and understands the difficulties of owning a business.
“Nate’s knowledge, skills and abilities will be instrumental in providing opportunities for current businesses and helping outside businesses realize why they should come to Rawlins.”
Davidson has been in the finance industry since 2006 and has worked in banking, including as the branch manager for the Bank of the West in Rawlins since 2018.
He also owned his own retirement planning business before he chose to move away from Northern Colorado in 2018 and settle in Rawlins. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and is pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration with concentrations in Entrepreneurship and Sales Management from Ball State University.
Davidson said he will take a locals-first approach to economic development.
“I’m first a member of this community,” he said. “I want Rawlins to be a great place for all of us. This position allows me to have a positive and significant impact on the world around me.
“My focus is to listen to our community and support businesses that are sharing their talent and dedication. We also need to diversity our economy to create more stability as individual industries experience periods of expansion and contraction.”
Hiring an economic development director is a key element of the cty’s strategic plan, which includes a focus on community and economic development.
To advance that focus, Davidson will work to expand Rawlins’ business recruitment and development program, partner to reduce the number of unused and vacant buildings, prepare properties to be shovel-ready for development and strengthen partnerships with economic development agencies.