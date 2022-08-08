Rawlins water pipeline

A 32-mile pipeline serves as the lifeblood of the city of Rawlins water system. Part of the system includes 108-year-old woodstave pipelines.

 Courtesy Illustration/city of Rawlins

The “catastrophic” municipal water system failure in March that prompted a temporary boil advisory in Rawlins was the result of poor engineering and aging infrastructure, exacerbated by drought conditions driven by climate change.

Even as crews scramble to repair and upgrade water facilities, some residents are not complying with lawn watering restrictions, according to city officials. So they’ve stepped up enforcement efforts.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus