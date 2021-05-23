CHEYENNE (AP) — When George Jankowski graduated with an associate of arts degree in social sciences from Laramie County Community College Saturday, it was a long time coming.
Jankowski, a former medic in the U.S. Air Force in his mid-30s, didn't take a conventional path to higher education. He moved to Cheyenne in 2008, right after he got out of the military, and worked a series of different jobs until enrolling at LCCC four years ago.
For him, attending college was about proving to himself he could achieve what he set out to do, and cross the finish line with a college degree in hand, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
"I wanted to do something with my life," said Jankowski, who is a first-generation college graduate. "I wanted to do something that I could be proud of."
That determination is part of the reason why Laura Hayes, the instructor who taught Jankowski entry-level English, nominated him for this year's Stalcup Student Excellence Award. The award, which Jankowski won, recognizes students who have made a commitment to serving LCCC and the broader community of Cheyenne.
"George is not a quitter, and that makes him exceptional," said Hayes, who has stayed in touch with Jankowski during his four years at LCCC. When Jankowski struggled to complete some of his coursework, Hayes was impressed that "he came back and found something that would work."
Hayes has been teaching community college for 20 years, and said she's seen "so many students get defeated, internalize their failure and not come back." But George "never gave up."
In addition to finding his stride academically, Jankowski put a lot of energy into making the campus community a place where everyone can thrive. He was a member of the academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa, the student veterans group and Safe Zone, which is a campus program designed to foster inclusivity for the LGBTQIA community.
He identifies as a straight male, but said one of his personal mantras is "to spread the love and stop the hate."
LCCC's campus and the larger community need more people with that mindset, said Hayes, who co-founded Safe Zone.
"One of the hardest things has been getting over the perception of Safe as the 'gay club,'" Hayes said. "Having a straight dude come be the president of the club and not be afraid to say 'Yeah, I'm an ally,' makes a huge difference. It definitely helped get more people involved in it."
Hayes, who has gotten to know Jankowski very well over the past four years, added that he's generous with his time – he's organized multiple fundraisers for various causes – and never expects anything in return.
Jankowski, who works at Blue Federal Credit Union, isn't sure what kind of career he'll pursue after graduation, but he does know generosity and understanding will continue to light his path.
"Giving back has always been a key point of my life, and I donate a lot of my time," said Jankowski, who is in the process of organizing a fundraiser for St. Baldrick's Foundation, which is charity focused on childhood cancer research. "Just being able to see recipients smile makes it all worth it."