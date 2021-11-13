AARP webinar series features food safety
A previously scheduled free webinar on food safety will now take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 19.
The webinar is part of the House Calls series on infection control, and brought to you by AARP state offices in Hawaii and Wyoming, along with Mountain Pacific Quality Health and the Wyoming Department of Health.
Matthew Peterson will offer a free Zoom presentation on the basics of proper food preparation, cooking and food storage. Peterson is an epidemiologist in the Infectious Disease Unit of the Wyoming Department of Health, where his work focus is food-borne and enteric illness. He monitors food-borne illness in Wyoming and coordinates outbreak responses with federal, state and local partners to intervene and prevent their spread.
“Optimizing food preparation, cooking and storage practices can prevent your kitchen from being the source of an outbreak, and save yourself and guests from a potentially serious illness,” Peterson said in a news release.
To take part in this free webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/aarpfoodsafety11-19-21 or dial 253-215-8782 and use the code: 857 7781 2450. The webinar is also available during and after the start of the presentation, on-demand at AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpwy.
Another big win in Wyo., jackpot hit in Casper
WyoLotto players had another big day on Monday when the Cowboy Draw jackpot was hit again within a week.
The winning ticket was sold in Casper at the Big D Oil located at 3476 E. Second St. The winning numbers were 10, 19, 20, 25 and 42.
The previous jackpot was hit on Nov. 1 by a player from Pinedale who purchased their ticket at KJ’s Alpine in Alpine.
Not only was this another win within a week, it was a free ticket a player received on Sunday during WyoLotto’s Cowboy Draw BOGO promotion. Every Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after a University of Wyoming football win, Cowboy Draw tickets are buy one get one free.
If you believe you are a winner, you can check your tickets on WyoLotto’s website at wyolotto.com, go to a nearby retailer or download the WyoLotto app.
Wyoming State Museum to host open house
The Wyoming State Museum will host a Holiday Open House during and after the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.
Located just one block from the parade route, the museum will open its galleries and restrooms to the public from 5:30-8 p.m., offering a rare opportunity to enjoy the museum after business hours. Visitors can enjoy free hot chocolate and apple cider, holiday music and a festive photo booth.
The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. Call 307-630-2573 for more information. Fans of the museum can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about all upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.