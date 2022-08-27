Moderate Republicans across the state are searching for an independent candidate to run in the general election for secretary of state.

Sources told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the desire to find a challenger came in response to state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, defeating Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, in the Aug. 16 Republican primary, but the deadline is quickly approaching.

