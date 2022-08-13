Sage grouse

A male sage grouse struts on a Wyoming lek in April 2020.

 Courtesy File Photo/Bill Sincavage

A key timing restriction protecting some wintering greater sage grouse from oil and gas development doesn’t align with the imperiled birds’ use of the critical habitat, a University of Wyoming study shows.

Sage grouse generally move to winter range on Nov. 7 and stay through March 13, according to research by professor Jeff Beck and others who used data from hundreds of GPS-tagged sage grouse. But Wyoming’s restrictions on oil and gas activity in defined “winter concentration areas” start only on Dec. 1, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive order protecting the bird.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus