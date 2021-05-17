Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming... Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen over the northwest portion of the Muilen Fire burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by nearly stationary thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, and other drainage and low lying areas. Excessive rainfall over the northwest portion of the Mullen Fire burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. This includes the following streams and drainages... North Mullen Creek, Savage Run Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Devils Gate Creek, West Fork Devils Gate Creek, Bear Creek, South Mullen Creek, Horse Creek, Boat Creek, Hans Creek, North Platte River, Douglas Creek, Spring Creek, Sheep Creek, Mullen Creek, Big Creek and East Fork Devils Gate Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR