Dean Welch believes that a man is never truly gone until people stop saying his name.
Welch, who is the former post commander for the veterans’ organization American Legion Post 2, is spearheading an effort to put a very visible memorial to all Wyoming service members who have died in combat since Wyoming’s statehood. It would be located in Casper’s Patterson-Zonta Park.
“These brave men deserve to be remembered, from the men who fought in the Spanish American War to our last brave warrior, Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan,” Welch said in a recent interview.
Welch has been working with the VFW and the American Legion in Casper on plans for the memorial for about a year. There is a similar memorial along the Platte River Parkway, but it is a five-minute walk from parking, and inaccessible to many people, according to Welch. The names on that wall extend back to the Battle of Platte Bridge Station, which took place on July 26, 1865, before Wyoming was granted statehood.
The new memorial in Patterson-Zonta Park will be directly adjacent to a parking lot, making it easier for anyone to visit.
“We want to put a new memorial where people can see it, where more people can read the names,” Welch said. “There are over 11,000 names on our list. Many of these (service members) still have family members or ancestors in Wyoming, and this reaches all across Wyoming.”
Welch said the project began with conversations between the VFW and the American Legion, where the priority quickly became accessibility.
“We chose the spot that we did because it has a parking lot right next to it so you can drive right up to see the memorial,” Welch said.
Several businesses have already made in-kind donations, and design work is underway. But materials costs have skyrocketed even since last year, and organizers are seeking individual donations for the project.
“Right now, we’re asking for individual contributions, as the price of everything has gone up,” Welch said. “We’re hoping to have this done before Sept. 25, which is Gold Star Mother’s Day.”
Welch said that organizers are working with a structural engineer on a design and site plan, and are waiting for a go-ahead from the city of Casper to break ground.
“These people went to war for us. They gave their lives for us. There’s an old saying that a man is never truly gone until they stop saying his name,” Welch said. “We all have some connection to each other, and this will be a Wyoming memorial, not just a Casper memorial.”
Donations can be mailed to the Casper Legion Memorial at P.O. Box 2268, Casper, WY 82602. All donations are tax deductible, and a receipt will be provided.