Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed a Rawlins High School and University of Wyoming graduate to fill an upcoming vacancy on the bench in the state’s 2nd Judicial District, which serves Carbon and Albany counties.
Misha Westby will assume the role of District Court judge effective with the Aug. 15 retirement of judge Tori Kricken. Kricken served more than five years on the bench and has accepted a tenure-track professorship at the UW College of Law beginning in the fall.
Westby has been with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office since 2003 and has been a deputy AG since 2015. She said she takes being a judge seriously, and that it being in the 2nd Judicial District makes the appointment feel like a homecoming.
“I think the fact that I spent a lot of my childhood in the 2nd Judicial District, that I graduated high school there and I spent 10 years there while I was in school in Laramie, gave me a good sense of the communities,” she said. “It feels like home to me.”
Westby also said she intends to take her position “incredibly seriously, and I’m just honored to have the opportunity.”
After graduating from RHS in 1986, Westby earned a degree in Elementary Education from UW in 1990 and a UW law degree in 1994.
She’s the daughter of longtime Sinclair and Rawlins elementary school teacher Bob Eaton and Sharon (Coates) Eaton, who also grew up in Rawlins.
Her father passed away a couple of years ago, but Westby said he would’ve been thrilled to see his daughter earn this high appointment.
“I wish he were alive to see this, because he would love this,” she said.
While the nominees to fill the pending vacancy “were exceptionally well-qualified candidates, Misha’s extensive legal analysis and diverse background make her well-equipped to successfully adjudicate significant matters that come before the court,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement announcing the appointment.
“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity,” Westby said. “I want people to know I will strive every day in every interaction to be impartial, fair and compassionate as a judge.”
The salary for the position is $160,000 a year with state benefits, retirement and a generous judicial pension, as per Wyoming statute.