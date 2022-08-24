Two Wyoming hospitals have discontinued offering obstetric care as of this summer. Both said upheaval in the medical industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic have made offering the service to their communities unfeasible.

The hospitals in Rawlins and Kemmerer demonstrate the fragility of rural health services, and have joined Riverton in no longer offering delivery services for expectant mothers.

