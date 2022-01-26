There were lots of people dropping lines through the ice on Saratoga Lake recently with good weather, little wind and just enough snow to keep the 12 inches of ice from becoming too slick for the recent Saratoga Chamber of Commerce Ice Fishing Derby.
Chamber Chairman Scott McIlvaine declared the organization’s 39th annual event a success. The chamber gave out thousands of dollars worth of prizes to the more than 800 anglers who attended the two-day derby, which concluded Jan. 16.
Visitors came from across Wyoming and nearby states, filling up local motels and campgrounds. The derby is a wintertime economic shot in the arm for Saratoga businesses and an important fundraising event for the chamber, McIlvaine said. Money raised helps the chamber promote Saratoga and the Platte Valley area.
There were many cash prizes awarded for the biggest fish caught during the derby in both the adult and small fry division.
This year’s biggest fish winners were:
n $2,000 first place adult for biggest fish was Trevor Dusza of Carbondale, Colorado.
n $1,000 second place adult for biggest fish was Rocky Jones of Arvada, Colorado.
n $500 third place adult for biggest fish was won by Daniel Slocum.
n Small fry biggest fish winner of $200 went to Levi Goodwin.
n Three specially marked bounty fish were caught early in the contest. They were: $500 caught by Raquel Erdman, $250 caught by Chris Joder and $50 caught by Matthew Erienbusch.
n There also were hourly cash prizes awarded to adults and small fry for largest fish turned in each hour of the derby.
n In an effort to help clear sucker fish from Saratoga Lake, cash prizes also were given for the biggest, smallest and most suckers caught. The category is sponsored by Silver Spur Ranches.
n This year’s sucker fish winners for $100 each were: Emily Conkling for largest, Tres Atkins for smallest, and Atkins and Regan Tanner won awards for most suckers caught.
For Trever Dusza, an avid outdoorsman, this was his first time fishing in the Derby. He said he had been to Saratoga many times while a student at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, but only to soak in the hot springs.
His winning fish this year was 23 inches long, with a 13-inch girth for a total size of 36 inches, and it weighed in at 4.116 pounds.
Rocky Jones is a veteran of 30 derbys and also has been a winner in the recent past. He took home $500 last year for third largest fish. In 2019, he was the big winner that year when he pulled in a specially marked trophy fish and won $12,500.
None of the three high-dollar specially marked trophy fish were caught this year.