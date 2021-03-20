SARATOGA — Marie Christen, owner of Sweet Marie’s Bakeshop and Mercantile, has been hired as the full-time town clerk. The decision was made at the March 16 council meeting.
Christen was one of six applicants who applied for the position that had been open since Jan. 1, following the resignation of Suzie Cox, which became effective Dec. 31, 2020.
After the initial round, the field was narrowed to two individuals for the second and final round of interviews. These were held in a public special meeting March 15.
Christen, along with Barbara Richardson of Iliff, Colorado, were the two finalists for this position.
INTERVIEW
Among the first questions posed came from council member Jon Nelson. He asked Christen how she would be able to balance her business with a full-time position as town clerk.
“I average 65 to 70 hours a week and it is a lot more in the summer. After seven-and one-half years, I feel I can step away and have my employees manage it,” she said. Christen added that If for some reason it seems too difficult for them or it just isn’t going how she would like it to go, it would be time to convert the mercantile section to just a retail shop. “That way we will have one employee to watch over the shop items and not have to worry about the coffee shop at all.”
Another matter of concern centered around a potential conflict of interest. Christen’s husband, Tyler, is a full-time town employee and is a sergeant in the Saratoga Police Department.
“How do you keep the lines straight and avoid conflicts of interest?” Nelson asked.
Christen responded by say the treasurer does all the bookkeeping, which is the only line she saw. In addition, she pointed out the couple have opposite schedules.
“I would be here 8 to 5, or whatever time it takes to get the job done and Tyler starts at 5 p.m., for the night shift.”
It was pointed out by Mayor Creed James that the town clerk is an appointed position with no guaranteed employment after two years. The appointment ends Dec. 31, 2022, along with the end of the mayor’s term.
“Hopefully I will do a good enough job that the next mayor will say ‘We will keep you,’” she said.
It was pointed out that the town’s computer system has a reputation for being difficult to learn and hard to use. Neither of the two finalists have any experience with this software system.
Later in the interview, when Christen asked about help and training to learn this new job, the mayor said the current town staff would be able to help.
Other questions included whether Christen had any concerns with anything about the town that had transpired the past few years. She said she had been focusing on her business operation and not paying too much attention.
When asked about an ability to work with the existing town employees and creating a good work environment in the front office, Christen’s response was that the staff were here first and that she did not foresee any problem working with them to make sure everything gets done.
She asked the council members about the biggest challenges to being a town clerk.
Mayor James said while being the face of the town and listening to the public, she will have to be able to get her work done. Christen said she has had similar experiences in her bakeshop.
“You can build the town clerk job from the ground up to meet the needs of the council and the town,” said council member Bob Keel. “Government can be really slow, and you have to be patient with things that might be dropped in your lap at the last minute and you are expected to pick up the pieces.
“Just working with the elected officials and knowing that a lot of stuff that will pertain to your job will be directed from council meetings. Sometimes that can be difficult,” he said.