PINEDALE — After being outed for apparently replying to an undercover online sting April 7, David Shaw, Sublette County School District No. 1’s director of special services was terminated April 14.
The SCSD No.1 Board of Trustees called an extra executive session at its April 14 public meeting and unanimously, without conversation, voted to dismiss the administrator.
School officials and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office were informed by phone and email April 11 that Shaw was allegedly shown on video in Ocean Beach, Calif., after making plans on the adult social network Grindr to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy.
The amateur sting was carried out by a 30-year-old California man with a cellphone and camera who responds to men looking for sex contacts, then tells them he is younger than 15 and arranges to meet them somewhere public.
In this case, as Shaw waited outside a San Diego business, a man walked up to him and announced he was the 14-year-old boy Shaw had planned to meet that night.
The man told Shaw he was the one who texted with him for a live YouTube sting titled “People v. Preds.”
Recording the entire time, the man followed Shaw through the streets, screaming insults and questions. Shaw denied the Grindr meetup, but the man showed him Shaw’s profile picture and texts between them, including Shaw’s online name “Teacher of All.”
Shaw called the San Diego Police Department and eventually was taken away in a patrol car.
“We received the video on the afternoon of (April 11) from ‘People vs. Predators,’” Sheriff KC Lehr said.
As of the writing of this story, the San Diego Police Department had not responded to the sheriff’s request for more information, and it is not known if Shaw was charged in that jurisdiction.
“We are aware of it and the YouTube video was sent to us, as well,” the sheriff said. “The school district has been made aware.”
The next day, April 15, Sgt. Travis Bingham sent out a joint press release.
“On Monday, April 11, 2022, SCSD No.1 Superintendent Shannon Harris, and SCSO School Resource Officers Lyndy Guenther and Ryan Day, received a voicemail message from an unidentified male caller alleging misconduct by an SCSD No. 1 employee,” the release says. “After contact was made with the caller, that individual sent an email which included a video of the SCSD No.1 employee in question.”
The SCSD No.1 employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
At the school board meeting, a reporter showed officials two photos taken from the video, asking if it was a Pinedale teacher named David Shaw and whether they were aware of the allegation that Shaw attempted to procure sex from a 14-year-old boy.
“This is a very sensitive personnel matter and we have nothing further to say,” said board chairperson Jamison Ziegler.
Later, the board amended its agenda, went into a new executive session and returned to vote unanimously to dismiss Shaw “on the recommendation of the superintendent (Harris) — effective immediately.”