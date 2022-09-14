Veterans Day 2021

Wyoming lawmakers expect to navigate constitutional roadblocks on the path to creating a statewide school choice program.

Members of the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee heard the prohibitions and education obligations laid out in the Wyoming Constitution on Thursday as part of their meeting at the state Capitol. Legislative Service Office Operations Administrator Tania Hytrek told members of the committee that these could leave the state at risk of litigation if a school choice program were developed, and she presented relevant case law from other parts of the country.

