ROCK SPRINGS — A procedure regarding students’ preferred pronouns that surfaced on social media sparked questions, asking for clarity and an explanation from Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
The post in question was a screenshot of the Student Support Procedure, which states, “If a student is requesting the use of a transgender name and/or pronoun, we will honor their request. It is also not our obligation to notify the parent of this request and we will not do so.”
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Rocket Miner reached out to school district officials to clarify the procedure.
Nicole Bolton, director of human resources, stated that the district’s policies that prohibit discrimination “mirror” federal civil rights laws, such as Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex. She added that the post that surfaced online “did not contain the complete explanation that was shared with staff.”
“The information circulating is the result of requests for clarification on how federal courts and agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Education, are currently interpreting those laws,” said Bolton.
She shared the district’s preferred and chosen names procedure: “As you become acquainted with your students, you may encounter students wishing to use a preferred or chosen name. A preferred/chosen name is any name a student chooses to use other than their legal name.
“For example, a student may wish to shorten their first name (e.g. Steven to Steve) or to be referred to by their middle name or a nickname. Sweetwater County School District Number One is committed to promoting an educational environment that is supportive and respectful to all students. Calling a person by their preferred name and pronoun shows respect and contributes to the District’s commitment to providing a safe and nondiscriminatory educational environment.
“Accordingly, staff must use a student’s preferred/chosen name or pronoun in verbal, written, and electronic communications. Staff must respect the privacy of all students regarding such choice.
“Violations of this procedure may constitute discrimination based on sex, and may result in discipline. Students who experience problems or discrimination related to their preferred/chosen name or pronoun shall be referred to the Title IX Coordinator for resources and assistance. This procedure does not address changes to educational records to reflect legal name changes. Any requests to amend educational records shall be referred to the Director of Human Resources.”
Bolton stated that the district’s “discussions involved the recent Notice of Interpretation issued by the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, which explained that OCR will enforce Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of sex to include: (1) discrimination based on sexual orientation; and (2) discrimination based on gender identity. Depending on the case, misgendering a student could violate both district policy and Federal law.”
Due to the complexity and sensitivity of issues surrounding gender identity, Bolton said that it precludes a “one-size fits all approach.”
“Staff were never directed not to talk to parents or lie to parents,” she said. “Decisions regarding how to support transgender and gender nonconforming students may involve the student, parents, and district administration. Teachers are expected to immediately refer such matters to their building principal, who will involve central administration. Teachers will then be informed of the district’s plan for supporting the individual student and will be responsible for supporting that student. Again, student needs will be met with an individualized response and specific support.”
However, Bolton went on to say that SCSD No. 1 will continue to prioritize safeguarding the physical and psychological well-being of a student.
“When a student indicates that their family is not supportive of their gender identity and/or the district is concerned for the student’s safety, the district will honor a student’s request for confidentiality until the student consents to the disclosure and/ or the district completes an individualized assessment and rules out any particularized and substantiated concern of real harm to the student,” she explained. “The expectation is that parents will eventually be involved: the district will support the student in this process and encourage familial involvement whenever possible.
“For example, the district will offer the opportunity to speak with a school counselor or social worker to facilitate conversations with parents.”
Bolton said that “harassment and discrimination will not be tolerated.”
“The district supports the needs of transgender and gender nonconforming students on a case-by-case basis to ensure a safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environment free from discrimination,” she said.
When it comes to using school facilities, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, Bolton said that the procedure “has no bearing on requests regarding facilities use, formal changes to academic records, etc.” and that “this was simply meant to provide guidance for staff in addressing students informally by their chosen name or pronoun.”