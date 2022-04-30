In a first-of-its-kind event, the Wild and Working Lands film festival debuts in Laramie on May 5. Sponsored by the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, the event will be in the Gryphon Theater at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the films start rolling at 7. Admission is free and even includes popcorn.
John Koprowski, dean and professor of the Haub School, is the mastermind behind the festival. Under his direction, a coordinating committee with the school made it a reality.
“Our wild and working lands are what bonds us together despite our many differences,” Koprowski said. “If you live in Wyoming, the American West or much of the globe, our wild and working lands provide a common connection.
“The idea behind this film festival was to create an opportunity to celebrate our shared appreciation through the different perspectives of our filmmakers.”
Grace Carr, research and outreach coordinator for the Haub School and member of the festival’s coordinating committee, said there were 80 entries for this year’s event. Films came not only from Wyoming, but also from across the United States and several foreign countries like Canada, France, Mexico and Italy.
“We put out a call for judges to review the films and give the films ratings,” Carr said. “We had a great response from across the university to help with the judging.”
The result is a festival featuring 14 films ranging in length from 3 to 20 minutes.
“Some of the films highlight research efforts, others are portraits of people relating to the world around them, while others feature groundbreaking issues,” Carr said. “We wanted to show that parallel of humans and the environment and how they coexist together.”
The film festival trailer offers a preview of what is in store for those who attend the event. It also can be viewed at the Haub School website, uwyo.edu/haub.
Produced by Isabel Zieres, a freelance video editor who often works with the Haub School, the trailer includes snippets from a number of the films.
A wide range of wildlife is shown from bison to grizzly bears, bighorn sheep, coyotes and burrowing owls. Humans are enjoying the outdoors via skis, fly fishing, hiking and just sitting and enjoying the view. The stunning photography in the trailer should whet the curiosity of anyone considering attending the festival.
“All of the films featured are a wonderful representation of people and their unique relationships with nature,” Zieres said. “If you are interested in the study of environmental issues or the connections we all have to our surrounding environments, this film festival is definitely worth seeing.”
Awards will be presented after the showing. The top entries will be determined by a film festival committee of judges. Two additional awards will be given by the Wyoming Migration Initiative and the Biodiversity Institute. For those there in-person, votes will be gathered to determine the People’s Choice award.
“It is a real opportunity to understand the natural world and how people interact in that world,” Carr said. “It is chance to experience a unique opportunity coming to Laramie.”