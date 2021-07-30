Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MULLEN FIRE BURN SCAR AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES... At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area over the past hour. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Despite the heaviest rainfall ending, additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Illinois Creek, Muddy Creek, Douglas Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Albany, Bobbie Thompson Campground, Miller Lake Campground, Evans Creek Campground, Lake Owen, Lake Owen Campground, Illinois Creek Campground, Rob Roy Reservoir, Rob Roy Campground, Boswell Creek Campground, Woods Landing-Jelm, Woods Landing and Centennial. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED