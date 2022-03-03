CHEYENNE — The Legislature is back to a redistricting plan that includes 30 senators and 60 representatives.
While the plan more closely mirrors the current drawing of Wyoming Legislative districts, it does not meet the allowable 5% population deviation as required for district size.
Pursuant to an amendment put forth by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, the Senate voted 22-8 to drop the 62-representative, 31-senator plan sponsored by the Joint Corporations Committee in House Bill 100, “Redistricting of the Legislature,” on Tuesday during second reading of the bill.
“As the de facto leader, I guess, of the 60-30 caucus, I am running a plan to go back to the original 60-30 plan,” Biteman said. “This plan I came up with overnight, and I put out the invitation for anybody that was interested to work with me.”
Biteman said his version of the plan has 59 of 60 House Districts within deviation. The one that does not meet population requirements, he said, is in the Big Horn Basin and is out of skew by 442 people.
After every decennial U.S. Census count, state governments are tasked with redrawing the maps that determine representation in the state Legislature. When it comes to protecting the “one person, one vote” rule contained in the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, and ensuring each district is substantially equal to any other, a 5% deviation in size is usually permissible. A plan that does not meet that criteria could face legal challenges, which was an often-discussed topic of the Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee as it met for months ahead of the general session.
Biteman acknowledged the move back to a 60-30 split unravels months of work by the Corporations Committee.
“It is time for fresh eyes to take a look at this. Yes, the committee worked in the interim, but now is our chance as a body to take a bite at the apple,” he said. “We haven’t had that chance. Our regional plans got thrown in the garbage.”
Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who co-chaired the interim committee with Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said that Biteman’s plan is a piecemeal map of “failed” plans previously considered by the committee.
“What this really is is pieces of failed plans that everybody shot down,” Driskill said. “You can’t do a 30-60 and keep in deviation in the state.”
Driskill cautioned the body that whatever changes they made would last for the next 10 years, or until it’s challenged in court.
“My guess is this plan is probably going to be challenged,” Driskill said. “And I would question (Biteman) if he got ahold of the clerk of Fremont County because we are dealing with an overriding rule of everything, which is you can’t mess with the (Native American) reservation.
”There is really a fine line there. If we mess up the reservation, that is a slam dunk.”
Several senators, including Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said they liked the way the lines in the 60-30 plan were drawn in their regions, but Driskill maintained that when put together, the areas did not fit into a comprehensive statewide plan.
Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, said that he supported the move back to 60-30 because it would mean that the Legislature had stayed within its current bounds.
“This is about the future and how we solve our problems,” Kolb said. “We have to solve our problems, in my belief, with the current group of people we have. We have 30 good folks in here working for the state of Wyoming. We need to stay within those bounds.”
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, spoke against the amendment.
“If you don’t want to hold as your first principle one person, one vote, it definitely becomes easier to draw the map,” Rothfuss said. “But I can assure you, whether it is somebody from Laramie County or elsewhere, if this map as drafted were to pass, there will absolutely be a court challenge and the burden of proof will be on the state to provide assurances that this (map) is justified.”
The reason the 62-31 plan is a better fit, he said, is simply because of the population in the Basin.
“To the question why 62, it is incredibly challenging to draw a map with 60, because of the Basin. That is the answer,” Rothfuss said. “Regrettably, the Basin has managed to have exactly the right population to make it nearly impossible to draw a 60 House member map.”
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who sits on the Corporations Committee, said that while the 60-30 plan feels comfortable to many of the legislators, it does not acknowledge a changing Cheyenne population and does not adhere to the 14th Amendment. She said the committee heard testimony in the interim in favor of the 60-30 plan because it was the “least disruptive.”
“It is curious, and I have heard it in here today … how many of you stood up and said ‘my district?’” Nethercott said. “This (60-30) plan ensures a greater likelihood of all of us to come back. It is self-serving.”
Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, said he personally prefers the 60-30 plan, but that he could not support the amendment.
“I think my districts will look better with this plan. Actually, a lot more of my friends that I currently represent I will continue to represent should I come back,” Gierau said. “But I am against the amendment. Here is why. One reason only. The one thing we are supposed to do, the one thing that is sacrosanct in this process, is to be in deviation. One man, one vote.”
HB 100 will go through one more reading in the Senate.