Shawn Real Bird

Shawn Real Bird takes his 2-year-old horse Big Doins for a ride around the Sheridan County Fairgrounds on July 12. Real Bird will appear in the season finally of the “Yellowstone” spin-off series “1883.”

 The Sheridan Press/Matthew Gaston

SHERIDAN —Shawn Real Bird is known for different things in different circles across Sheridan County.

To some, he’s known as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s Indian events coordinator and one of the masterminds behind bringing many American Indian events back to the rodeo, including the World Championship Indian Relay Races, in the 1990s.

