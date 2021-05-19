CASPER — It’s only been a week since the last candidate for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat announced their campaign, and Rep. Liz Cheney has even more challengers in her upcoming race.
Sheridan businesswoman Robyn Belinskey, 59, told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday she plans to run against Cheney in the 2022 primary. She is the ninth Republican to enter the race, including Cheney, and the fourth in the last 10 days.
Later Tuesday, former U.S. Senate candidate Bryan Miller also confirmed his candidacy for the 2022 House race to the Star-Tribune.
Belinskey has her own business organizing people’s homes in Sheridan, where she has lived with her four kids for roughly 30 years.
“I’m approachable, I’m about getting the job done, I’m over the political rhetoric, I don’t want to play nice anymore. I want to get stuff done,” she said. “I’m the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Wyoming because I want to get stuff done. I’m tired of listening to people complain.”
Her approachability and ability to connect with Wyoming residents is what she thinks will set her apart in the field of candidates.
“I believe I can beat (the other candidates) through just being a grassroots conservative, someone who goes out and actually is approachable and can talk to the people,” she said.
Belinskey is trying to position herself as the anti-Cheney in a number of ways.
For one, Belinskey believes that her persona as a “nobody” makes her the right candidate for the job.
“It’s just a regular person off the street that can do this,” she said. “Somebody who actually believes in conservative values.”
In addition to thinking that Cheney should not have voted to impeach Donald Trump, Belinskey also backs the former president’s repeated lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. There is zero evidence of voting irregularities, widespread voter fraud or anything that would have swung the election unfairly in President Joe Biden’s direction. Trump’s false claims have been contradicted by multiple recounts, audits and the outcomes of dozens of court cases.
Belinskey said she reached out to the Trump camp telling them about her candidacy, but has not heard back from anyone on the former president’s team.
“I have to prove myself. Then people will step forward and endorse me, but until then I need to prove that I can do this,” she said. “So that’s my mission right now.”
In the coming months, Belinskey plans to hold meet-and-greets around the state in order to fundraise and connect with voters.
“I’m a nobody, but I’m a somebody who cares about everybody in Wyoming,” she said.