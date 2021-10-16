Some parts of Hanna lost electrical power briefly Tuesday morning.
The lights went out in parts of the area at 7:32 a.m. and came back on at 9:18 a.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power. Overall, 511 customers were affected.
Town services were only partially affected by the loss of power. A spokesperson at Hanna Town Hall gave no explanation for why the power suddenly went off and stayed off for a couple of hours.
The phones at Town Hall and the Marshal’s Office still worked since they have a backup generator that came on. The town water and sewer operations on the west end of town also were unaffected because they are on a different electrical line.
On the east end of town, however, the Hanna Recreation Center was briefly closed because of the power loss. The MHCC Hanna Clinic also was closed briefly, but the Carbon County District 2 HEM Junior/Senior High School, which is south of Hanna Town Hall, did not lose power, said Principal Steve Priest.
The reason for the brief outage was a circuit breaker was found open at the Hanna Substation south of town, Rocky Mountain Power reports. After the standard checks were made, the circuit breaker was closed and power restored. No reason for why the circuit breaker was affected was determined.