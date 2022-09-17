After nearly a year of planning and work, the Rawlins Skate Park opened this week.
A converted tennis court at 800 Colorado St., the skate park is the result of a collaboration with city staff and area youth, including a pair of lunch break sessions with middle school students and an online survey.
“By using the former tennis courts, the skate park was able to be installed this year,” the city says in a press release announcing the skate park’s opening. “If a new concrete pad had to be poured, all of the funding would have been invested into just the concrete pad.”
The park features a half-pipe, quarter-pipes, ramps, stairs and a rail and is set up for park- and street-style skateboarding.
In addition to money from the city, a number of local businesses also donated to the park project. Also a $25,000 donation from HF Sinclair and other money has been set aside for the next phase of the skate park’s development next summer.
The Rawlins Skate Park is part of a larger redevelopment of Key Club Park, according to the press release. Key Club Park also is home for a dog park, playground and has portable restrooms. The city’s Parks and Recreation staff also is applying for grants for other improvements like expanded parking, permanent bathrooms and more structures to provide shade.