Snow King

A Snow King zip line crew member takes off, beginning a 2,820-foot descent during the first tour open to the public in May. 

 Photo by Kathryn Ziesig, Jackson Hole News&Guide File

JACKSON — After a July 16 accident on its 2,820-foot zip line, Snow King Mountain Resort closed the line for a week to reassess its safety.

According to resort manager Ryan Stanley, a woman was riding the zip line Saturday, July 16, and failed to engage the brake on her trolley. When she smashed into the brake plate at the base — likely after reaching speeds close to 60 mph — the force of the impact swung her up into the metal stopper, which sliced open her arm.

