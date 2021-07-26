Arlena Brown, center, holds her youngest child, Lucy, 9 months, as she and husband, Robert, left, lead their other children, from left, Jacoby, 11; Felicity, 9, and Riley, 10, through math practice at their home in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, July 13. “I didn’t want my kids to become a statistic and not meet their full potential,” said Robert, a former teacher who now does consulting. “And we wanted them to have very solid understanding of their faith.”