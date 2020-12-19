There is hope that Rawlins will have a splash pad next summer, nearly a decade after it was first proposed.
On Tuesday, the Rawlins City Council awarded a splash pad package of $110,644.26 to Arizona-based company Splash Zone LLC, which as its name suggests, designs and installs water spray parks.
The splash pad is slated to be installed at Depot Park. However, since the park already has a fountain, it will have to be removed. Then, the splash pad and a precast (pre-made and usually single stall) bathroom will be installed, which will have water, sewer and electrical connections and sit on a compacted gravel base with concrete skirting.
Wastewater from the splash pad will drain to the existing site storm sewer.
Users of the splash pad will press a button to activate the water, saving on resources. A project description described how the wastewater would be collected from the facility, as well as detailing what expectations the city had for the contractor. These included demolishing the existing fountain and installing electrical, sanitary and water connections to the splash pad.
In April, the city bid the entire project as one package with all of its components, but the city council rejected this bid due to a higher cost. So, city staffers met with the council to discuss possible separating the components of the project and bidding them out that way.
In October, the council rejected two bids for the splash pad package due to the companies not meeting the statutory requirements or the bids exceeding the estimates for the package, with one bid coming from a company in Greenwood Village, Colorado for $179,100 and the other from a company in New Mexico for $87,288.22.
The utilities and restoration portions of the splash pad project were awarded to local company 71 Construction, which submitted a bid of 62,340, with a contingency that there would be an acceptable bid on the splash pad package at a later date. Council member Linda Smith noted her excitement at using a local company for this part of the project during the early October meeting.
71 Construction will begin demolition at Depot Park in the spring.
Local landscaping company Nature Scapes was awarded the splash pad’s restoration bid for $14,500. They will also begin constructing next spring.
In total, the project will cost just over $200,000 to be completed.
Funding for the splash pad project was provided through community fundraising and the city, with construction coordinated through the Downtown Development Authority/Main Street.
In 2014, the DDA received technical assistance funds from Wyoming Main Street to have a study conducted on a feasibility of a splash pad in Depot Park to replace the aging fountain. The site was viable because of its large size and already existing water and electricity lines.
The report showed that costs would be similar to operate and maintain the splash pad compared to the fountain. In 2015, the organization conducted a community survey about what they would like to see downtown and the splash pad was unanimously chosen.
For the last four years, the city and DDA/Main Street have been working to raise the funds necessary to build the splash pad, raising $162,000. More than $40,000 of that was raised in 2019 alone.
Last December, DDA/Main Street director Pam Thayer told the city council that she expected the splash pad to be installed in June and open mid-July. However, a difficult winter and the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to these plans.