For Dori Fritz, community service isn’t an obligation or something she does because it looks good on a resumé. It’s an ingrained value and natural instinct as basic and automatic as to always tell the truth and don’t steal.
“I get sense of right when I see (people) giving back,” she said about her motivation to help others in Carbon County. “It’s because I’m blessed and I want to share with others who don’t have those opportunities.
“It’s just the pure enjoyment of seeing someone smile and laugh. There’s so much hate in the world these days, it’s nice to see that.”
Her two sons, now grown, learned a lot doing 4-H, Fritz said. Getting a financial payoff after raising, showing then selling an animal makes an impression.
“They liked getting a check after the 4-H sale,” she said, recalling a specific animal one of her sons raised.
He raised a pig named Petey, which won reserve champion at that year’s fair, she said. At the sale, he got $3,200 for Petey.
“That showed him if you have the dedication and determination, you can get anywhere,” she said. “He worked and worked with his pig and made out that year like a bandit.”
As manager of the local Tractor Supply Co. store, Fritz’s day job is helping her customers, but it’s as a horsewoman and 4-H volunteer and leader that brings out her true passion. That’s because through her horsemanship lessons, equine therapy and work with 4-H, Fritz said she tries to pass on some basic values many kids miss growing up in today’s modern culture instant gratification and online connection.
If a family cannot afford lessons, she gives them for free. Fritz said that’s because she’s doesn’t do it for the money, and in fact she barely breaks even on her costs.
Through working with horses, kids also learn basic values like hard work, responsibility and empathy for something other than themselves.
“It also gets them away from the iPhone and Facebook for awhile,” she said. “There is another world out there beyond (getting online). I’m not saying years ago was better than today, but kids need to enjoy going outside and doing things.”
Being more sedentary also leads to another problem Carbon County kids have in common with children in more urban areas.
“Kids are unhealthy because they’re all staying inside playing video games,” she said.
Being part of 4-H helps children learn responsibility, work ethic and community involvement, Fritz said. She knows because she participated in the program as a kid growing up poor with four siblings on the Wind River Reservation.
She’s lived in Carbon County off and on for 23 years. Her grandfather was a local sheepherder and, along with her upbringing on the reservation, made for a unique experience.
“We spoke Spanish on one side of the house and Arapahoe on the other,” Fritz said. “I remember the medicine man coming to the house to heal my stepfather. That was very interesting to see. They have their own medicine, and it works.”
Her mother was a cook and stepfather a bus driver, and although they never had much money, “we had everything we needed,” she said.
When she did 4-H growing up, she wanted to take care of and show horses, but that was too expensive. Instead, she showed rabbits.
“One thing I said to myself (then) was if I ever got horses of my own, I would share them and give back,” she said.
Still, raising and showing rabbits taught her the same lessons, Fritz said.
“It teaches healthy habits, responsibility and teaches about opportunities for growth,” she said. “You learn how to have a goal and be goal-oriented, how you can be a better person and how to be involved in the community. It teaches you social skills and definitely money skills, because they have to figure out how much it takes to feed and care for their animals.”
Now she’s fortunate to have 3 acres of her own land and animals, what she calls a “small hobby ranch.” She raises her own beef and a couple of pigs.
“I don’t do a bunch of them, but I do enough for myself and my friends,” she said.
Along with teaching free horse lessons for local kids who otherwise couldn’t afford them, she also has allowed them to use her property to house and raise animals for 4-H. Not having a space to put an animal shouldn’t be an obstacle for children who don’t live in a rural setting, she said.
“A lot of these kids are in town and they don’t have a place to keep them,” she said. “I will let them show a goat (or pig) as long as they take care of it, and I show them that.
“I don’t ask for anything in return, as long as they work with that pig or goat and feed it. It gives them that opportunity to interact with (the animals) and shows them how to take care of an animal. “
Fritz said she was taken aback once when she asked a group of children about the food they eat.
“I took the kids out one time and asked them, ‘Where you do think chicken nuggets come from?’” she said. “And they all said McDonald’s. I told them, ‘Well, no, it’s from animals.’”
Although fewer children participate in 4-H today than with past generations, Fritz said the program isn’t any less valuable. That’s why she said she’ll continue to donate her time and effort to connecting kids in Carbon County with animals.
Just getting kids with horses often is enough to get them hooked, she said.
“If it has to do with horses, they’re just really captivated and pay attention to what you’re telling them,” Fritz said. “Horses give you peace and you don’t worry or focus on anything else in life. When you go for a ride, you don’t have any other worries. I just love sharing my horses with people.”