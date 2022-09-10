Saratoga Lake

Beginning Sept. 19, Saratoga Lake will be off-limits as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department disperses rotenone in the lake to address an illegal yellow perch introduction in the lake.

Saratoga Lake Public Access Area will be closed beginning Sept. 19 for a planned rotenone project to address an illegal yellow perch introduction in Saratoga Lake.

The Saratoga Campground will have limited camping spaces available during the closure, but campers will not have access to the lake during the project. The rotenone project will kill all fish the Lake in an effort to remove the yellow perch.

