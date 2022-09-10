Saratoga Lake Public Access Area will be closed beginning Sept. 19 for a planned rotenone project to address an illegal yellow perch introduction in Saratoga Lake.
The Saratoga Campground will have limited camping spaces available during the closure, but campers will not have access to the lake during the project. The rotenone project will kill all fish the Lake in an effort to remove the yellow perch.
Weather permitting, the PAA closure will begin Sept. 19 and remain closed for seven days after dead fish are cleaned up. It may take several weeks for the rotenone to degrade, and recreationalists and animals should stay out of the water during this period.
Fisheries biologists will test the water and reopen the lake when it is safe to do so. While the PAA may reopen, the lake will remain closed until the water is clear of rotenone. Warning signs will remain around the lake until the rotenone is gone.
Rotenone is a natural product derived from the roots of certain members of the bean family from South America. It has been successfully used by fish managers for decades to remove undesirable fish species in many places.
The presence of yellow perch in Saratoga Lake poses a risk to the fishery and the North Platte River drainage, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The fish are likely to disperse downstream to other waters in the watershed — including Seminoe, Pathfinder, Alcova and Gray Reef reservoirs and the Sweetwater and Medicine Bow rivers — where they could damage the sport fisheries and native fish species.
Anglers are reminded it is illegal to move live fish from one body of water into another in Wyoming. Penalties for illegally stocking fish could be up to $10,000.
For more information, contact the Laramie Game and Fish office at 307-745-4046.