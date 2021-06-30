Charges filed in 2-year-old Athian Rivera's death
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyatt Dean Lamb, a suspect in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera, has been charged with the toddler's murder, the Laramie County District Attorney's office announced late Monday afternoon.
Lamb has been charged with murder and multiple counts of child abuse, District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said in a statement emailed to media. The charges were filed Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Rivera's body was found Feb. 19 in a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Desmet Drive, shortly after the toddler was declared missing.
A circuit court clerk said Monday that charging documents and a probable cause affidavit would be available to the public after a warrant was served to Lamb. That is likely to happen sometime Tuesday.
Lamb is currently in custody in the Laramie County jail. He has been held there without bond since March 4, after an appearance in Laramie County District Court on prior domestic violence charges.
In February 2020, Lamb was charged with felony strangulation of a household member, identified as then-girlfriend Kassandra Orona, who is the mother of Rivera. He was also charged with misdemeanor property destruction and interfering with a peace officer.
At the March 4 hearing, Manlove argued Lamb should be held without bond because he is “the sole identified suspect in an aggravated child abuse and homicide investigation.”
Man extricated from overturned semi and life flighted to Casper
GILLETTE (WNE) –- A 67-year-old man was extricated from the “crushed” cab of his semitrailer Saturday morning after the truck veered off the road into a barrow ditch.
The man was driving on Edwards Road south of Wright when he veered off the road, overcorrected his steering and wound up flipped onto the driver’s side outside the opposite lane of traffic, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Firefighters began trying to cut him out around 8:30 a.m. It wasn’t until about 9:45 a.m. that he was freed and then flown by air ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, said Fire Department Battalion Chief Kate Eischeid.
The rolled tanker was empty, which she said helped simplify the rescue. But removing the man was a more complicated matter.
Having landed on its driver’s side, the truck’s cab was crushed and the man was pinned at several points of his lower body. The vehicle had to be stabilized to cut him out, but each cut changed the stability of the truck hanging on its side.
“We used all of the equipment we had on our trucks,” Eischeid said. “Being that it was in the barrow ditch and still at an angle, gravity was wanting to overturn it more.”
North Antelope Rochelle Mine offered firefighters a boom truck to help with the operation. Using the heavy machinery’s winch to put tension on the overturned semi and prevent it from rolling more, firefighters were able to speed up the rescue.
Wyoming Life Flight was ready to fly the driver to Casper as soon as he was freed, Eischeid said.
The driver's condition is unknown, Reynolds said, along with what caused him to lose control of the semi.
100 attend "Dems Roundup" in Banner
SHERIDAN (WNE) — More than 100 Sheridan and Johnson County Democrats enjoyed a potluck, music, political organizing and socializing last week at a “Dems Roundup” at Kearney Community Hall in Banner.
“Turnout was better than we could have imagined,” said Sheridan County Democrats vice-chair David Myers.
The Cory McDaniel Duo from Casper provided music while party organizers informed attendees about recent projects including rallies and legislative outreach for Medicaid expansion, advocating for fully-funded public education and working with the Sheridan Police Department on improving bicycle safety in Sheridan.
“Democrats have a wide range of interests — from the environment, climate change and public lands to expanding health care, access to worker’s rights and affordable housing,” Myers said. “This event was a great way to let like-minded people know that Democrats are out there working for the things that they value, and we’re not going anywhere.”
Sublette County sees two fatal crashes in one week
PINEDALE (WNE) — A local motorcyclist collided with a large tour bus of students on Friday afternoon on a dangerous curve north of the Hoback Rim.
Holden Horgan, 30, of Big Piney, was riding his motorcycle northbound on Highway 191 on Friday afternoon, June 25, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther.
Horgan was entering the dangerous curve nicknamed “Potato Curve” where numerous other collisions have occurred.
The leased coach bus carrying about 55 Missouri high school students was southbound. Horgan’s motorcycle crossed over into the southbound lane into the curve and hit the bus, killing him instantly, Guenther said. He was not wearing a helmet; his speed was likely a contributing factor.
No students were injured; the driver suffered minor injuries. The bus was drivable and eventually continued on to Pinedale with the students.
The previous Tuesday, June 22, two Texas fishermen were life-flighted from a ranch pasture off Horse Creek Road after an accident in which the driver apparently fell asleep.
The 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 was driven by Roy Brown, 74, and the truck’s owner Kenneth Prehoditch, 71, was riding as a passenger.
The men were traveling east toward Daniel when the truck crossed the road and traveled into the borrow ditch, then vaulted off an approach and cartwheeled into an irrigated pasture where it came to rest on its top.
The two men were suspended upside-down in the truck when emergency responders arrived and stabilized them for a flight to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Prehoditch died of his injuries there on Sunday, June 26.
Brown received internal injuries and was cited for failure to maintain a single lane of travel, Guenther said.
Police investigating death of 42-year-old deli owner
JACKSON (WNE) — Police are investigating the death of a well-known Jackson man found behind his business Monday morning.
Nick Bochicchio, owner of Creekside Market and Deli, was 42.
Police said someone who works in the building discovered him lying near Flat Creek around 6:30 a.m.
The person walked into work and said “there appears to be a man sleeping by the creek,” Jackson Police Lt. Russ Ruschill said.
His death is still pending investigation, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said, but is not being considered suspicious.
Because the area around the deli is highly trafficked, police used emergency vehicles to screen the scene “to keep people away and have less trauma,” Ruschill said.
Bochicchio moved here in junior high and took a job as a line cook at Snake River Brewing shortly after graduation, according to a “Chef Notes” profile published in 2016 in the Jackson Hole News&Guide.
By age 22, Bochicchio was the chef.
In 2006 he bought the deli, then called Park Place, and renamed it Creekside.