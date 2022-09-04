CHEYENNE — Wyoming is following the lead of federal health officials when it comes to getting newly updated vaccinations against the coronavirus.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has endorsed a CDC advisory committee recommendations for use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 and older, and from Moderna for all adults.
On Friday, Wyoming Department of Health Public Information Officer Kim Deti told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that public and private partners will work to ensure vaccines are available to residents who want them. Updated COVID-19 boosters add omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccinations.
As the CDC noted in a news release, “the updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant,” said Walensky. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”
In the coming weeks, the CDC also expects to recommend updated COVID-19 boosters for other pediatric groups. The Food and Drug Administration in recent days authorized updated COVID-19 boosters.
Public health nursing offices and local health departments in Wyoming will be receiving more than 15,000 doses in the next few weeks. WDH’s Deti said out of that supply, doses may be shared with other COVID-19 vaccine providers in their respective communities. Pharmacies that are part of the federal retail pharmacy program may also have the updated boosters available in the next two weeks.
Deti expects additional orders can be placed in the next several weeks by vaccine providers. She said interested parties should confirm availability ahead of time with the location they want to visit for their vaccination. Such shots will continue to be free to all residents.
“These are intended to be a single booster dose for people who already completed what’s known as a primary series, such as two primary doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” she said. “People who have not yet received a primary series would need to have those doses before these updated booster doses, with appropriate timing between.”
WDH doesn’t recommend people waiting until they are at imminent risk of infection, and instead they should get inoculated beforehand to prevent infection and serious illness. People who have already received a booster can get the updated dose if it’s been long enough since their most recent shot in the arm.
As flu season approaches, Deti reminded the public that residents can get flu shots and COVID-19 booster doses at the same time.
“We continue to recommend Wyoming residents stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations,” she said.
This article has been further updated online with information from CRMC about CDC indicators for Laramie County.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.