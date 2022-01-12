State lawmakers are talking about how to use more than $1 billion allocated to Wyoming through the American Rescue Plan Act. Health care, broadband and educational development are just some points of focus discussed during a town hall meeting Friday.
Gov. Mark Gordon outlined proposals for possible uses for the money, which is meant to help the state recover economically and socially from impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s office organized its pandemic response into three stages: survive, drive and thrive. Wyoming is still in the survival phase, but the ARPA money will allow legislators to start looking toward the future, said Renny MacKay, policy director for Gordon’s office.
Wyoming received $534 million from the program last year and is set to receive an equal installment this year.
Half of the money will go to categories outlined by the federal government, including replacing lost public sector revenue, combating public health impacts of the pandemic, aiding essential workers and improving water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The other half of the money can be used for more general programs, MacKay said.
“Our state is starting a recovery,” said Cody Mayor Matt Hall. “I think going into this budget session we’re going to have a lot of options.”
The state will have five years to spend the money. There is $5 million worth of recommended programs that are open for public comment until Jan. 14, MacKay said. The Joint Appropriations Committee will vote on the programs later this month, and the Legislature will convene Feb. 14 for its 2022 session.
Legislators plan to save the rest of the money for future investments after seeing the results of some pilot programs. MacKay expects legislators to review the money again at the end of the year and create new proposals for 2023.
Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, said that while it’s great to use some of the money to solve problems quickly, it will take time and small initial investments to combat larger, more complex issues.
“In economics we know the problems aren’t simple,” Dorrell said. “As we add value to core industries and activate core sectors … we need to make a more adaptive problem solving style.”
By using a smaller amount of money to test new programs and ideas, legislators can wait a few years to see which methods are working and ultimately invest more in those methods, Dorrell said.
Health and human services
One such initiative is a proposed $50 million innovation fund for health and human services. This would allow stakeholders to propose a new type of service, which the state could test for a short time and then assess its effectiveness.
Other proposals in the area focus on a range of services that would help people better take care of themselves despite financial and logistical barriers worsened by the pandemic.
“(These are) packages and services and projects to get to underlying vulnerabilities that were so exposed during the last couple of years,” said Korin Schmidt, director for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
An important point of focus during the town hall was emergency medical services resources, which includes certifying dispatch centers and providing more resources to dispatchers to offer medical support. Money also could go to a pilot project that would help rural communities coordinate and share emergency resources.
Also, $90 million is proposed for the construction and infrastructure of hospitals, long-term and substance abuse care centers and other health care facilities.
About $9 million could go to a raft of proposals that would bulk up the 211 resource network. This could help people find resources that promote food security and COVID-19 care.
Money also could be allocated to areas such as a health trust fund, increasing health care staff, telepsichiatry, suicide prevention, affordable housing, food insecurity, programs for at-risk youth and food management for people with diabetes and chronic heart conditions.
Workforce and education
Proposals relating to the workforce cover areas such as health care, child care, apprenticeship and awareness and messaging efforts.
A proposed $100 million could go to the second phase of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership program, according to the “Drive and Thrive” webpage. The program aims to connect higher education institutions with the business sector. This includes software and tourism development courses of study as well as vocational programs.
The second phase of the program would focus on increasing collaboration across institutions, said Robin Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
Money also could go to the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship Program, which would provide need-based financial aid for adult students who may not qualify for other types of scholarships.
Economic development
“Infrastructure projects are the building blocks we need for our communities going forward,” Hall said about water, sewer and broadband projects.
A popular concern for attendees at the town hall meeting was money for broadband specifically. To that end, $150 million of ARPA money is proposed for a program that would help private companies install their services across the state.
Dorrell said it can be difficult to get providers to expand throughout the state, reach underserved communities and keep prices affordable at the same time. Money from the CARES Act and private investments have contributed to broadband access as well.
“It’s going to take a tad bit of time as we make sure to leverage the most funding in that area,” Dorrell said.
Other areas for investment include wildlife and outdoor recreation and energy.
Although the energy money isn’t earmarked for a specific industry, there are some opportunities in hydrogen, MacKay said.
Another $100 million is allocated for cities, counties and towns and tribes, which can apply for grants.
Whatever ARPA money the state doesn’t immediately spend it will have to use by the end of 2026.