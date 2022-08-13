Grizzly Bear

A grizzly sow with a yearling cub photographed on Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park.

 Neal Herbert/National Park Service File

POWELL — Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team began field captures of grizzly bears Tuesday and plan to continue through the end of October.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with Yellowstone National Park, will be baiting the areas with roadkill deer and elk, marking the areas well with brightly colored signs to warn those traveling through the areas of the possible danger.

