SARATOGA — As progress continues on the new North Platte Valley Medical Center, its governing body, the Platte Valley Healthcare Project, is launching a Buy A Brick fundraising campaign.
This new campaign was announced in a press release on May 7. Funds raised from this effort will be placed in the Help Us Build a Strong Foundation account. Money from this fund are being used to equip “NPVMC with top-of-the-line medical equipment and facilities,” according to the release.
“For many people buying a brick is an ideal way to help support the Medical Center,” said Sonja Collamer, vice chair of the PVHP.
“Commemorative bricks are a perfect way for the community to recognize the hospital and for the hospital to acknowledge the community that helped make it possible,” Collamer said. “You may want to buy more than one.”
Bricks are available in two sizes — 4 inches by 8 inches and 8 inches by 8 inches. The smaller bricks will contain up to three lines of text with up to 20 characters (on each one.) The larger bricks will accommodate up to six lines of text. Smaller bricks cost $100 and the large ones are $175.
These custom commemorative bricks will be featured at the entrance to the North Platte Valley Medical Center when it is completed.
Order forms for these bricks are available in counter displays at several locations in Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside including the Encampment and Riverside town halls and Platte Valley Community Center. Merchants that are selling bricks include Shively’s Hardware, both downtown and the north store; Valley Foods; Koyote Sports; Strong Tower Designs; Saratoga Automotive; Lazy Acres Campground; Edward Jones Investments; and Laura M’s Boutique and art gallery.
Bricks can be ordered online at NPVMC.com/donate/bricks. People will need to fill out a separate form for each inscribed brick and return them with a check to Platte Valley Healthcare Project at P.O. Box 549 Saratoga, WY 82331.
“A commemorative paving brick can be a meaningful way to provide a lasting legacy to honor a special person or occasion, or even do a little discrete advertising in support of a popular healthcare initiative,” the release said.